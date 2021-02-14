February brings more opportunities to celebrate Black culture in Omaha

It seems like there’s a lot going on in February, especially considering that it’s usually the coldest month. Today is Valentine’s Day, and a blazing fire sounds like a good idea.

Fat Tuesday is in two days, the last hurrah before the start of Lent. Add in Black History Month and President’s Day, and you have a lot of opportunities for education, fun and feasting. Try these for starters.

Listen to a radio show that examines race through classical music

Black bassoonist Garrett McQueen, who has performed with orchestras across the country, says you can’t talk about classical music without talking about race.

The term itself favors the music of western Europe, he says, but other countries have centuries-old musical traditions that count as classic.

McQueen is the host of “The Sound of 13,” a show created and produced by KVNO, the radio station at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The program recently was syndicated and can be heard in Vermont, Alaska and Texas, among other states. It’s intended to open a conversation about race using classical music and the 13th amendment — which abolished slavery — as a guide.