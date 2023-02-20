Five things to do in Omaha this week:

1. Omaha Fashion Week

Check out Omaha Fashion Week at the Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. Events for Tuesday and Wednesday are already sold out, but offerings for Thursday through the weekend include the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Student Night Showcase, which explores unique designs by fashion students; the Emerging Designers Showcase, which offers new styles to the Omaha Fashion Week runway; and the Featured Designer Finale, featuring submissions from local designers, including: Lauren Glowacki⁠, Sarah Dexter, Yolanda Harris and more. For more information and tickets, go to omahafashionweek.ticketleap.com.

2. “Above & Beyond”

Fly high at Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Hwy., in Ashland (Interstate 80 to Exit 426). The newest exhibit, “Above & Beyond,” which opened Monday, allows visitors to design and test-fly a supersonic jet, pilot a drone, experience flight as a bird and more. This exhibit is designed to be fun for all ages. For more information, go to sacmuseum.org.

3. "Rent"

See Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” at the Omaha Community Playhouse. This award-winning musical follows a year in the life of a diverse group of friends and struggling artists, chasing their dreams under the shadow of drug addictions and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. It opens Thursday and runs through March 19 at The Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. For information or tickets, go to omahaplayhouse.com/productions/rent.

4. "Godspell"

If hit musicals are your thing, check out “Godspell,” this weekend at the Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St. Composer Stephen Schwartz’s show, based on parables from the Gospel of Matthew, will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and end its eight-day run at the theater at 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to theomahaseries.com/godspell.

5. NETWAR 41.0

Get your gamer face on at NETWAR 41.0. The large scale LAN Party and esports tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at the College of St. Mary fieldhouse, 7000 S. 72nd St. Bring your computer or gaming console and play with hundreds of others during this 27-hour, nonstop party. For more information about the events and tickets, go to netwar.org/event-details.

