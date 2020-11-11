Health Department revokes Lincoln concert venue's event permit after crowded concert

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department revoked the event plan that a Lincoln concert venue needs to host larger shows after the venue failed to enforce social distancing Saturday night.
The estimated 500 concertgoers who attended the sold-out Sada Baby show at the Royal Grove Saturday should quarantine for 14 days, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said, calling the show a potential super-spreader event.
Images of dozens of maskless fans at the concert standing in front of the stage as the hip-hop artist performed spread online through social media and prompted complaints to the Health Department, which had worked with the venue before the concert.
On Facebook this week, the Royal Grove said that its COVID-19 precautions and mask requirements were overwhelmed by the energetic crowd and that the 22 staffers working the event couldn't adequately enforce the health directives.
Venue officials didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
Lopez said the venue cannot hold events without an approved event plan, and the Lincoln City Attorney's Office is considering legal action.
“Having an event plan is important, but ensuring your patrons comply with that plan is essential to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our community,” Lopez said.
"Our health systems are seriously stressed right now and are caring for more COVID-19 patients than ever before. Activities like this are simply not acceptable at this time and impact our whole community."
The Health Department strongly urged all those who attended the event to self-quarantine for 14 days to protect others. Those who develop COVID-19 symptoms are also urged to get tested.
Lancaster County recorded its second straight day of record hospitalizations during the pandemic with 127 coronavirus cases needing care at Lincoln hospitals, according to the Health Department.
Of those 127 patients, 79 hailed from outside the county, and a total of 13 patients needed ventilators, the department said in a press release.
The county confirmed 234 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday but no new deaths.
During the pandemic, the county has recorded 11,747 cases, 54 deaths and 4,520 recoveries from coronavirus.
The rate of positive tests among overall tests remains at a pandemic high of about 30%, according to the department's data dashboard.
Health officials continue to recommend residents stay home as much as possible, telework if they can, wear masks and avoid gatherings with other households.
Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!