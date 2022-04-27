 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, safari park ask the public to vote in annual reader's choice contest

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is asking for votes.

The zoo is a contender in USA Today's annual 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. USA Today 10 Best’s travel experts select the top 20 nominees for each category and have the readers vote to determine the top 10 selections.

The popular Omaha attraction has four nominations in three categories: best zoo, best safari park and best zoo exhibit. Supporters have until May 23 to cast their votes online to determine the winners. Votes may be cast once a day for the duration of the contest.

Asian Highlands

The Tiger Falls area allows visitors an up-close view of the Amur species inside the new Asian Highlands portion of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

The top 10 zoos, zoo exhibits and safari wildlife parks with the most votes will be announced at 11 a.m. June 3.

To vote for best zoo, select Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-zoo-2022/omahas-henry-doorly-zoo-and-aquarium-omaha-neb.

To vote for best zoo exhibit, select either the Asian Highlands at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-zoo-exhibit-2022/asian-highlands-omahas-henry-doorly-zoo or Lied Jungle at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-zoo-exhibit-2022/indoor-rainforest-omahas-henry-doorly-zoo.

To vote for best safari park, select Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska, at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-safari-park-2022/wildlife-safari-park-ashland-neb.

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

