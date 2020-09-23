Just a month after reopening, Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista temporarily closes again

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Citing a lack of new movie releases, Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista announced Wednesday it would temporarily close again.

"Because of the lack of upcoming major new releases, decreased overall demand, and to best conserve our resources as COVID continues to devastate the film industry, we've decided to temporarily close our La Vista franchise location, effective immediately," read a post on the theater's Facebook page.

The La Vista Alamo reopened Aug. 20 after closing in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with theaters at limited capacity and other safety precautions in place. A second Omaha Alamo location, in Midtown Crossing, has remained closed since mid-March.

"We're hopeful that by pausing now, we'll be able to reopen Midtown and La Vista later this year once a steady stream of new releases resumes," read the theater's Facebook post.

Alamo's Facebook post also said the theater would refund customers who had purchased tickets for coming showings.