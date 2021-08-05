La Vista Salute to Summer celebration to feature free concert, games and fireworks

Postponed from Memorial Day, La Vista's Salute to Summer celebration will be held Friday.

The event is free and will take place on the La Vista City Hall campus, 8116 Park View Blvd., and La Vista Keno, 7101 S. 84th St.

Events begin at 3 p.m. and include:

Car show and beer garden at La Vista Keno.

Inflatables and yard games.

Vendors with snacks available for purchase.

Community cookout with hamburgers, hot dogs and chips.

Concert by Diamond Empire.

Fireworks show at Central Park Lake.

Parking will be available in the street on Park View Boulevard, as well as by shuttle bus from two locations: La Vista City Park ballfields, 7629 Josephine St., and La Vista City Centre parking garage, 8121 City Centre Drive. Parking at the shuttle stops is free, and the buses will run continually for the duration of the event until after the fireworks show.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. and can be viewed from the city hall campus.