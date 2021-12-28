 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lauritzen Gardens temporarily closed due to staffing shortage
0 comments

Lauritzen Gardens temporarily closed due to staffing shortage

Take a look at 5 festive facts about Christmas trees.

A staffing shortage has temporarily closed Lauritzen Gardens until Jan. 8, the venue announced Tuesday morning on social media.

A post on Lauritzen Gardens' Facebook page stated the closure brings the "Merry & Bright" holiday exhibit and the "Bright Nights" events to an end earlier than originally planned.

Any existing timed-ticket holders will automatically be sent a refund via check for their ticket purchase, the post stated. There are no current plans to extend the exhibit due to previous venue commitments.

All of Lauritzen's educational programs that were planned to take place after Jan. 1 will be held as scheduled, the post stated.

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Marvel casting rumors are running wild

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert