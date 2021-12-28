Lauritzen Gardens temporarily closed due to staffing shortage

A staffing shortage has temporarily closed Lauritzen Gardens until Jan. 8, the venue announced Tuesday morning on social media.

A post on Lauritzen Gardens' Facebook page stated the closure brings the "Merry & Bright" holiday exhibit and the "Bright Nights" events to an end earlier than originally planned.

Any existing timed-ticket holders will automatically be sent a refund via check for their ticket purchase, the post stated. There are no current plans to extend the exhibit due to previous venue commitments.

All of Lauritzen's educational programs that were planned to take place after Jan. 1 will be held as scheduled, the post stated.

