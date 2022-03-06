Local artist wins illustrator award that comes with a trip to Hollywood

Growing up, Nick Jizba was doodling Dungeons and Dragons characters and watching Bob Ross videos in his free time. He never dreamed art would become his career.

Now, he is a graphic designer and freelance artist whose work has been judged by the very artists who created the D&D characters he once doodled, and they awarded him an international title.

Jizba’s three-piece submission won the “Illustrators of the Future Award.” The award, established in 1983 by L. Ron Hubbard, is a way for science fiction and fantasy artists to receive feedback from professionals. Jizba is one of three illustrators recognized this quarter. The artists were invited to a week-long workshop led by some of the best illustrators in the industry as well as an awards ceremony on April 8 in Hollywood. Jizba and the other artists will receive a $500 prize and have their work featured in the award’s anthology, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 38.”

Jizba, 37, is a graphic designer in Omaha from 9-5 and an artist all the other hours. However, this was not always the case. Jizba worked in construction till 2008. It was supposed to be the “safe option.” At age 28, he lost his job during the recession. He worked odds and ends jobs before deciding to go back to school and pursue the riskier career — art. He enrolled in ITT Tech for game design. The program was canceled soon after he began, and his focus shifted.

“By the time I graduated, I’d been doing all the concept art for most of the stuff I was doing,” Jizba said. “So, I ended up just falling in love with illustration and decided to pursue that more.”

Concept art is very similar to illustration. Jizba said he would sketch the picture for the overall project that the final design would be based off. It isn’t polished or complete but gives a general concept to follow. Jizba’s talent and love for these “quick sketches” unlocked a new world of creation for him. His began to use digital painting to draw, which uses traditional brush strokes and tools in Photoshop. To improve his skills, he took online seminars with Disney illustrator Chris Oatley and artist Noah Bradley.

He combined his interests and love for digital painting to create his artistic style: imaginative realism, a modern take on fantasy illustrations from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

“It’s just what I like painting. I like trying to do some things fairly realistic and like putting monsters and spaceships and stuff in there,” said Jizba. “So, it (his art) sort of fell into that ‘make stuff up and make it look real category.’”

Jizba enjoys using Nebraska landscapes as inspiration for his pieces. Last year, he took a picture of the Platte River and used it as inspiration for “Sowing Seeds of Chaos,” which made it into a book.

Now, Jizba is working on his own art book titled “The Sower.” It is about a monster who comes to earth, explores and realizes the planet is inhabited. When making this book, Jizba is doing the opposite of what most writers do. First, he is creating the art, then, writing the story. He creates about one illustration a month for the book and aims to create 50 images and sell 1,000 copies.

Jizba plans to go to art conventions this year to sell his work. His art can also be found and bought on his website www.nickjizba.com.