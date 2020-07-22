Love costumes? Here's a chance to nab something fun from the Playhouse's retired inventory

With productions at a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic, the staff at the Omaha Community Playhouse has had some time on its hands.
That hasn't been all bad.
The costume department, for example, has spent the past several weeks Marie Kondo-ing its warehouse at 27th and Farnam Streets.
"We've been weeding out items that have had too much love" onstage," said Lindsay Pape, Playhouse resident costume designer. Many of the items are too swell to end up in a landfill. "They need new homes," Pape said.
So the costume team is doing what any thrifty organizing guru would do. It's having a gigantic six-day garage sale.
The event is Thursday through Saturday and July 30-Aug. 1 on the Playhouse's front drive and patio at 6915 Cass St., weather permitting. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The warehouse-cleaning exercise — necessitated by a move to a new storage facility — turned up:
>> Retired costumes and set pieces from tours of "A Christmas Carol."
>> Evening gowns and wedding dresses, including designer labels donated by individuals and personal estates through the years.
>> Vintage and antique dresses, some too fragile to use in productions.
>> Costume jewelry — boxes and boxes of it.
>> Hats — from designer labels to silly, over-the-top theatrical creations. "We have 40 boxes of lovely vintage hats that can't all make it to the OCP stage," Pape said.
>> Men's suits and shirts, many in smaller sizes.
"There are treasures here," Pape said, whether it's for a high school drama production, a Halloween party, a vintage collection or an upcycled craft or clothing project.
None of the garage sale items will be priced. Instead, it's "pay what you can with cash or check only." Payment will go straight into a box — minimizing contact during transactions and preventing staff from making change.
"Pay $5 for five things or 10 things you love," Pape said. "We want everything to find a new home."
COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Clothing racks will be 6 feet apart with only one customer at a time allowed to browse each rack. Hand sanitizer will be available, and masks will be required. Playhouse restrooms will not be open to the public.
Our best staff images from July 2020
