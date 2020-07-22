Love costumes? Here's a chance to nab something fun from the Playhouse's retired inventory

>> Vintage and antique dresses, some too fragile to use in productions.

>> Costume jewelry — boxes and boxes of it.

>> Hats — from designer labels to silly, over-the-top theatrical creations. "We have 40 boxes of lovely vintage hats that can't all make it to the OCP stage," Pape said.

>> Men's suits and shirts, many in smaller sizes.

"There are treasures here," Pape said, whether it's for a high school drama production, a Halloween party, a vintage collection or an upcycled craft or clothing project.

None of the garage sale items will be priced. Instead, it's "pay what you can with cash or check only." Payment will go straight into a box — minimizing contact during transactions and preventing staff from making change.

"Pay $5 for five things or 10 things you love," Pape said. "We want everything to find a new home."

COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Clothing racks will be 6 feet apart with only one customer at a time allowed to browse each rack. Hand sanitizer will be available, and masks will be required. Playhouse restrooms will not be open to the public.