Master of puppets Jeff Dunham reschedules Omaha performance for Oct. 21

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is once again rescheduling his performance in Omaha.

The "Jeff Dunham, Seriously!?" show, set for April 10, has been rescheduled for Oct. 21 at the CHI Health Center, according to a press release. The Omaha show was postponed twice last year.

Like other touring artists, Dunham was forced to put his live shows on hold because of COVID-19. Dunham's last live show was almost a year ago, on March 8, 2020, in Florida.

The press release said he's "ready to pull his characters out of the suitcase, get the hilarity pumping again." But not until later this year.

