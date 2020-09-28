ACX Cinema 12+ in west Omaha should be ready for its debut in November

Few industries have been upended quite like the film industry.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, movie sets shut down. Movie theaters shut down. And those films that were set to open got pushed back, some indefinitely.

But things are starting to pick up. At least a little.

Many but not all Omaha theaters have reopened, some around the push for Christopher Nolan’s theatrical release of “Tenet.”

And the owners of Aksarben Cinema are about to open a huge, new theater and restaurant in west Omaha.

ACX Cinema 12+, so named because it has 12 theaters plus an outdoor screening area, is nearing completion near 204th and Q Streets alongside its Backlot Pizza + Kitchen. Theater seating is currently being installed and concessions menus are being finalized as the complex eyes a November opening. The restaurant is on track to open in mid-October.

ACX has 12 screens, including one that is a whopping 75 feet wide, much larger than anything at Aksarben Cinema. The rest are 50 feet wide or larger.

Bill Barstow didn’t expect to open his new theater in the middle of a pandemic when it was announced more than a year ago. But he believes the movie industry will rebound.