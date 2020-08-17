You are the owner of this article.
Aksarben Cinema will reopen this week
Aksarben Cinema will reopen this week after being closed for months.

Aksarben Cinema has announced it will reopen this week.

Main Street Theatres, the Nebraska-based company that owns four movie theaters including Aksarben Cinema in Omaha, will reopen all of its theaters on Friday.

All four locations including Pioneer 3 in Nebraska City, Promenade Cinema in Sioux City, Iowa, and Royal 3 Cinema in Le Mars, Iowa, have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theaters will have reduced capacity, reduced showtimes, reduced concessions menus and enhanced cleaning procedures. Social distancing procedures have been implemented and face masks are mandatory.

“The health and safety of all our employees, guests and the communities we operate in are our absolute top priority," said Bill Barstow, co-CEO and president of Main Street Theatres. "As we considered our reopening, we consulted with our employees, public health experts and the National Association of Theatre Owners to develop policies and procedures for safe operations. We are confident that with the support of our guests we can execute this plan."

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

