Aksarben Cinema will reopen this week after being closed for months.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aksarben Cinema has announced it will reopen this week.
Main Street Theatres, the Nebraska-based company that owns four movie theaters including Aksarben Cinema in Omaha, will reopen all of its theaters on Friday.
All four locations including Pioneer 3 in Nebraska City, Promenade Cinema in Sioux City, Iowa, and Royal 3 Cinema in Le Mars, Iowa, have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The theaters will have reduced capacity, reduced showtimes, reduced concessions menus and enhanced cleaning procedures. Social distancing procedures have been implemented and face masks are mandatory.
“The health and safety of all our employees, guests and the communities we operate in are our absolute top priority," said Bill Barstow, co-CEO and president of Main Street Theatres. "As we considered our reopening, we consulted with our employees, public health experts and the National Association of Theatre Owners to develop policies and procedures for safe operations. We are confident that with the support of our guests we can execute this plan."
The 15 most iconic cars in movie and TV history
The DeLorean - “Back to the Future”
It’s got gull-wing doors, a flux capacitor and — oh yeah — it can travel through time. It’s so iconic,
multiple Omahans have replicas of it. It’s the perfect car for when you need to make sure your parents hook up, save your future children or, uh, do whatever it is that happens in “Back to the Future Part III.”
The Batmobile - “The Dark Knight”
Batman’s signature vehicle has existed in some form since the early 1940s, but no version of it is cooler than the Tumbler that debuted in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy. Though it’s closer to a tank than a car, the Tumbler is capable of jumping across rooftops and has a stealth mode. And, in the unlikely event it’s destroyed, it can also turn into a motorcycle, because why not?
Aston Martin DB5 - James Bond
James Bond has driven countless cars in his spy career
(seriously, check out this , but none is more iconic than the Aston Martin DB5. It shows up in multiple Bond movies, most prominently in “Goldfinger,” where it’s equipped with pop-out machine guns, a bulletproof shield, oil slicks and a revolving license plate. Wikipedia page that lists all of them)
Mach Five - “Speed Racer”
Honestly, this thing is basically just the Batmobile outfitted to look like a race car. It’s got an auto-jack system that allows it to make jumps, a bulletproof deflector and a pair of buzzsaws (for forest racing, naturally). And though the car originated in a cartoon series, most of these crazy gadgets still made it into the (secretly kinda great) live-action “Speed Racer” movie.
Ecto-1 - “Ghostbusters”
If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, it’s probably this retro ambulance monstrosity. Though it’s not much to look at, Ecto-1 has more than enough space to carry all four Ghostbusters and their proton packs, plus a bunch of equipment on the roof that’s seemingly never used for anything.
Pontiac Trans Am - “Smokey and the Bandit”
Burt Reynolds’ run as Bandit was so popular, sales of the Trans Am nearly doubled in the years following the film’s release. Hey, if the car is good enough to elude a determined sheriff and his dimwitted son, it oughta be good enough for the average American, too.
Ferrari 250 GT California - “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
The only car in existence that can inspire
Yello’s “Oh Yeah” to play any time it’s on screen. If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up. Just, maybe vet any parking attendants you plan to leave it with first.
The Mystery Machine - “Scooby-Doo”
Nearly every iteration of “Scooby-Doo” (seriously, there have been like 30) has featured this monster-hunting van, with its green-blue paint job and ’60s hippie flowers. And really, it’s the perfect vehicle to ferry around a bunch of mystery-solving teens and their gigantic talking dog — mostly because it’s big enough for them to live out of.
General Lee - “The Dukes of Hazzard”
This custom Dodge Charger is great for performing hood slides, evading police and jumping long gulches. It also, unfortunately, has a Confederate flag on its roof, which is decidedly not OK. And its horn plays “Dixie,” which is slightly less not OK. Reportedly, upward of 300 Chargers were destroyed during production of “The Dukes of Hazzard,” if that makes you feel better about it.
Christine - “Christine”
Of all the cars on the list, Stephen King’s killer Plymouth Fury definitely has the highest body count. That’s not necessarily a point in its favor, but it is unique. And while some of the cars on this list are virtually indestructible, this is the only one that’s actually indestructible, since it can repair any damage done to it — even being crushed into a cube.
KITT - “Knight Rider”
It’s a talking car! What more do you need? OK, fine. The modified Pontiac Firebird was also bulletproof, able to drive itself and came equipped with a flamethrower. It also regularly sassed David Hasselhoff. Is that good enough for you?
Herbie - “The Love Bug”
Herbie is basically Christine if, instead of killing people, it tried to bring them closer together. The surprisingly speedy VW Beetle closes out its first two films by chauffeuring around a newlywed couple. It also spits whipped cream from its tailpipe and helped derail Lindsay Lohan’s movie career, which was probably for the best.
The Shaggin’ Wagon - “Dumb and Dumber”
It’s a van that’s been transformed into a dog. As Lloyd (Jim Carrey) says in the movie, chicks love it. And what’s not to love? You even have to lift a rear leg to fill up the gas tank. Alas, it’s eventually traded for a minibike, though it does briefly appear again in “Dumb and Dumber To.”
The Flintstones car - “The Flintstones”
Yes, it has no engine. Yes, it has no doors. Yes, it further perpetuates the myth that mankind and dinosaur once lived side by side. But it’s by far the most eco-friendly car on this list, and probably the only one you could actually build at home. And that has to count for something.
The War Rig - “Mad Max: Fury Road”
The War Rig is far from the sexiest vehicle in “Fury Road,” which is basically a love letter to over-the-top cars. It doesn’t have a flamethrower, a spiked hood or a dude absolutely shredding guitar at all times. But it does have 2,000 horsepower, a knife hidden in the stick shift and enough space to comfortably seat a dozen people (very important when you’re fleeing a tyrannical warlord after kidnapping his five wives).
