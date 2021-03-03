Alamo Drafthouse chain files for bankruptcy; fate of Omaha theaters unclear

New Omaha Alamo Drafthouse, complete with its own theme is set to open.

The fate of Omaha’s two Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas is unclear after their holding company filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday.

Officials at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holding blamed financial woes during the pandemic for the move. The company is looking for a buyer during the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows it to continue operating while it works on repaying creditors.

Its bankruptcy petition said it had up to $500 million each in assets and liabilities.

Most of its theaters, including both Omaha locations, closed when the pandemic began in March 2020, but many reopened last summer with extensive safety protocols.

On Aug. 20, the La Vista theater was among those that reopened, but the Midtown Crossing Drafthouse was not. The La Vista location closed again on Sept. 24, citing a dearth of new releases.

A recorded phone message at the La Vista complex on Wednesday said both Omaha locations were temporarily closed.