Alamo Drafthouse La Vista reopens this week

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista is reopening Thursday with two new movies: “The New Mutants" and “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

Tickets are on sale now for those films. A third film, “Tenet,” opens Sept. 3, and tickets will be on sale for it soon.

The theater, which serves food and drinks to people at their seats, has been closed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve all dearly missed going to the movies and with our many enhanced safety protocols, we feel that we can come together again confidently and securely,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor said in a press release.

Information about the health procedures is at drafthouse.com/covid-safety.

“The New Mutants” is a horror film based on a Marvel Comics superhero team. It stars Maisie Williams and Charlie Heaton. “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is the third film in a franchise about two slackers in a band who are unaware their music will help form a utopian society in the future. It stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.