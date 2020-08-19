You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alamo Drafthouse La Vista reopens this week
0 comments

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista reopens this week

Only $5 for 5 months
Alamo Drafthouse La Vista (copy)

The Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista will open this week.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista is reopening Thursday with two new movies: “The New Mutants" and “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

Tickets are on sale now for those films. A third film, “Tenet,” opens Sept. 3, and tickets will be on sale for it soon.

The theater, which serves food and drinks to people at their seats, has been closed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve all dearly missed going to the movies and with our many enhanced safety protocols, we feel that we can come together again confidently and securely,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor said in a press release.

Information about the health procedures is at drafthouse.com/covid-safety.

“The New Mutants” is a horror film based on a Marvel Comics superhero team. It stars Maisie Williams and Charlie Heaton. “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is the third film in a franchise about two slackers in a band who are unaware their music will help form a utopian society in the future. It stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

In a nod to pandemic face-coverings, Alamo Drafthouse will celebrate films featuring masked heroes and villains in September. The movies will include “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “The Silence of the Lambs,” among others.

A reopening date for the Alamo Drafthouse in Midtown Crossing has not yet been determined, a company spokesman said.

Alamo plans to reopen half of its locations across the country over the next two weeks, according to the press release. 

Are the "Star Wars" movies kid-friendly? Let's take a look

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Boys State'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert