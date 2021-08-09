Alamo Drafthouse La Vista will reopen on Labor Day weekend

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista will reopen Sept. 3, company leaders announced Monday.

Programming at Alamo on the opening weekend will include the new Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the latest entry in the “Candyman” terror series.

The first 5,000 patrons will get a free scratch-off ticket good for free food and surprises, officials said. At Alamo, a wait staff serves meals to patrons as they watch films.

The La Vista theater and its Alamo counterpart near 32rd and Farnam Streets closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic. The midtown location has been closed since then, but company officials said Monday that it will be back in the next few months.

The La Vista location reopened briefly at the end of last summer but closed again in early fall. Alamo’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March of this year, but the Omaha theaters were not included in the action.

Tyler Calabrese, vice-president of the Omaha franchise, said his company has been preparing to reopen here “for a long time.”