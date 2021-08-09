 Skip to main content
Alamo Drafthouse La Vista will reopen on Labor Day weekend
Alamo Drafthouse La Vista reopens on Sept. 3, the company said Monday.

 RYAN SODERLIN,THE WORLD-HERALD

As Hollywood prepares to celebrate the Oscars, movie theaters are trying to lure back audiences that have been streaming films at home for over a year.

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista will reopen Sept. 3, company leaders announced Monday.

Programming at Alamo on the opening weekend will include the new Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the latest entry in the “Candyman” terror series.

The first 5,000 patrons will get a free scratch-off ticket good for free food and surprises, officials said. At Alamo, a wait staff serves meals to patrons as they watch films.

The La Vista theater and its Alamo counterpart near 32rd and Farnam Streets closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic. The midtown location has been closed since then, but company officials said Monday that it will be back in the next few months.

The La Vista location reopened briefly at the end of last summer but closed again in early fall. Alamo’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March of this year, but the Omaha theaters were not included in the action.

Tyler Calabrese, vice-president of the Omaha franchise, said his company has been preparing to reopen here “for a long time.”

“It’s so exciting to finally rejoin the rest of the company and the industry for what’s promising to be a big, big year at the movies in Omaha,” he said.

Nearly all of the theaters in the Omaha area have already reopened, following the lead of movie houses across the country.

Derek Dillon, marketing director for Omaha’s Alamo theaters, said COVID safety procedures following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in place when the La Vista location opens:

» Unvaccinated people are asked to wear masks at all times except when eating and drinking.

» Masks are not required for those who have been vaccinated unless federal or local regulations change. However, management would strongly prefer that vaccinated people wear masks in the theater.

» Masks are required for everyone who attend kid-friendly, all-ages and sensory-friendly showings until the vaccine is widely available to children.

Other safety measures include upgrades in HVAC systems, new technology protocols and enhanced sanitization. During the pandemic, Alamo theaters offered food and beverage pre-ordering and opportunities for personal theater bookings, and those innovations will continue.

Classic films such as “Moonstruck” and “Pan’s Labyrinth” also are scheduled for the opening weekend at Alamo La Vista, and “The Card Counter” from director Paul Schrader is on tap for the following weekend.

Ticket sales will begin soon at drafthouse.com/omaha.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

