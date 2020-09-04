Director Alexander Payne denies Rose McGowan's sexual misconduct accusations

Director Alexander Payne says that actor Rose McGowan’s recent allegations that he sexually assaulted her are “simply untrue.”

In a column for the entertainment website Deadline.com, Payne wrote that McGowan was mistaken that they had met when she was 15.

“I was a full-time student at UCLA from 1984 until 1990, and I know our paths never crossed, he said. “She claims that I showed her a soft-core porn movie I had directed for Showtime under a different name. This would have been impossible, since I had never directed anything professionally, lurid or otherwise. I have also never worked for Showtime or directed under any name other than my own.”

McGowan made the allegations Aug. 17 on Twitter.

In 2018, she spoke with reporter Ronan Farrow about the incident without mentioning Payne’s name. At that time, she said she had recently realized it was statutory rape and said she would come forward with his name when she was ready.