'Field of Dreams' actor talks about the film's themes ahead of Omaha benefit screening

The scene could be considered one of the most memorable in cinema history: A dusty baseball diamond amid a lush cornfield. A man in an old New York Yankees uniform stands, removes his catcher’s mask and is recognized by the lead character as the younger spirit of his deceased father. The conversation eventually leads to this famous dialogue:

“Is this heaven?”

“It’s Iowa.”

The scene is from “Field of Dreams,” which will be featured at local film historian Bruce Crawford’s 46th tribute to classic movies benefit.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. The Hawks Mainstage venue inside the Playhouse will be converted into a movie theater for the showing.

The annual tribute was not held during the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is a fundraiser for HELP Medical Services, which provides low-cost medical equipment to people in need of assistance.

Released in 1989, the movie is widely regarded as one of the best sports films in the history of American cinema.

Based on W.P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel, “Shoeless Joe,” the film stars Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield. The field attracts the ghosts of legendary baseball players including Shoeless Joe Jackson, played by Ray Liotta, and other members of the 1919 Chicago Black Sox team.

While the obvious premise of the movie is about baseball, it is also about the relationships we have with our parents.

The movie also stars Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Dwier Brown and Burt Lancaster in his final feature film appearance.

The film was nominated for three Academy Awards: best picture, best original score and best adapted screenplay. It has also been selected for preservation in the U.S. Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

The “Field of Dreams” film set, located in Dyersville, Iowa, remains as a tourist attraction that’s open year-round.

Brown, who played the role of Costner’s character’s father, John Kinsella, in the film, will be a special guest at Crawford’s event. Brown has also written a memoir about his experiences shooting “Field of Dreams” and the impact it has had in his life.

In an interview with The World-Herald, Brown — who makes guest appearances at movie screenings nationwide — said people will often approach and connect with him regarding the movie and their parental relationships.

“They frequently get quite emotional and will share stories about how the father played catch with them or didn’t play catch with them, or how they died when they were young, so they never had a relationship,” he said. “... I feel sometimes like a priest hearing confessions.”

For Brown, the movie is more personal than a part in his acting career: His own father — who had been a Depression-era child and World War II veteran — died right before Brown was to travel to Iowa for filming. Brown said there were times during the filming in Dyersville when he could feel his father’s presence around him.

“I had this sense that he was finally freed,” Brown said. “It gave me this mixture of joy and sadness and nostalgia that I think made it’s way into the film.”

Brown also recalled the extensive shooting that went into the final scene he shared with Costner. Because the director wanted the right lighting — which could only be filmed in a roughly 15-minute timeframe known as “magic hour” when the sky’s hues were the right color — the scene took two weeks to film.

“We would go out there around sunset, rush down to the field, the crew would set up the dolly track and bounce cards, and we’d wait until just the right time,” Brown said. “The director would call action and I’d say ‘Is this heaven?’ and he’d say ‘Great, do it again.’ And then it would be all we have time for. Then we’d come back the next day and set it all up again and Kevin (Costner) would say ‘It’s Iowa,’ and we would do that again and again.”

As part of Saturday’s event Brown will talk more about his experiences and will participate in a question-and-answer period with members of the audience. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at any Omaha-area Hy-Vee. People who attend are encouraged to wear baseball uniforms or their favorite baseball team attire.

For more information, visit omahafilmevent.com or call 402-341-6559.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.