Omaha film historian Bruce Crawford is planning a benefit that will be “out of this world.”

Crawford announced Tuesday that the film classic “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial” will be featured at his 48th tribute to classic films benefit. The event will be held at 7 p.m. May 13 at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Proceeds for the event will benefit the Omaha Christian Academy.

“’E.T.’ has been a ‘bucket list’ film and event for me, as its significance and impact on the culture and its grip on the public’s imagination seem to have never loosened,” Crawford said.

The 1982 movie from award-winning director Steven Spielberg has been considered among the 20th century’s most notable pieces of cinema and has been applauded by film critics for generations. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won four, including Best Score by composer John Williams.

The film focuses on an alien visitor who is accidentally left behind and is “adopted” by a small California family. The story tells about the bond between the strange visitor and the family and their quest to not only protect the little alien, but also to get him home.

One of the film’s stars, Robert MacNaughton, will be the special guest at Crawford’s Omaha event. MacNaughton will speak before the screening and tell of the making of the iconic film and its ongoing impact on culture. He also will meet and greet fans and sign autographs.

This event marks 32 years since Crawford started hosting film legends and the classic films they worked on.

Tickets are $25 and available by calling 402-399-9565 or online at omahachristianacademy.org/movie.

