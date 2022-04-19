Film benefit to show 'Field of Dreams' will feature Q&A with actor Dwier Brown

Omaha film historian Bruce Crawford believes that if you "show" it, they will come.

Crawford announced today the 1989 baseball movie, "Field of Dreams", will be featured at his 46th tribute to classic films benefit. The event will be held at 7 p.m. May 14 at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. The Hawks Mainstage venue inside the Playhouse will be converted into a movie theater for the showing.

The 1989 movie is widely regarded as one of the best sports films in the history of American cinema. The film is based on W.P. Kinsella's 1982 novel, "Shoeless Joe," and stars Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield. The field attracts the ghosts of legendary baseball players including Shoeless Joe Jackson, played by Ray Liotta, and other members of the 1919 Chicago Black Sox team. The movie also stars Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Dwier Brown and Burt Lancaster in his final feature film role as Archibald "Moonlight" Graham.

The film was nominated for three Academy Awards: best picture, best original score and best adapted screenplay. It has also been selected for preservation in the U.S. Library of Congress' National Film Registry. The "Field of Dreams" film set, located in Dyersville, Iowa, remains open as a tourist attraction that is open year-round.

Brown, who played the role of John Kinsella in the film, will be a special guest at Crawford's event and will participate in a question and answer period with members of the audience. People who attend are encouraged to wear baseball uniforms or their favorite baseball team attire.

Crawford said "Field of Dreams" has been a "bucket list" title for him to show at his benefits. The annual tribute was not held during the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is a fundraiser for HELP Medical Services, which provides low-cost medical equipment to people in need of assistance.

"What better way to come out of the COVID hiatus then to come out right before the College World Series with what is probably the greatest baseball-themed movie of all time?" he said. "Especially with the connection it has to the people of the Midwest. It has personal meaning to us."

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at any Omaha-area Hy-Vee location. Around 500 seats are available, Crawford said.

For more information, visit omahafilmevent.com or call 402-341-6559.

