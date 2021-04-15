Film Streams hires North Carolina film fest leader as new executive director

The leader of a film festival in Durham, North Carolina, is the new executive director of Film Streams in Omaha.

Deirdre Haj, who has also been senior adviser for television and film at Duke University, will join the nonprofit Omaha movie theater group on May 17. She replaces Film Streams founder Rachel Jacobson, who became president of Heritage Services in July.

Haj has led the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival since January 2010. During her tenure, the event became an Academy Award-qualifying festival, with growing membership and year-round programming and community engagement.

In Durham, she created a nationally acclaimed filmmaking course for teens and the Speakeasy Conversations series, which includes an annual panel addressing the lack of diversity in the documentary filmmaking field.