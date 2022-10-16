Monster movie legend Lon Chaney Jr.'s grandson to visit Omaha for special film screening

Ron Chaney knows a little something about classic monster movies. He has a very personal connection to films like “The Wolfman” (1941), “The Mummy’s Tomb” (1942), “Son of Dracula” (1943) and “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” (1948).

Each of those films starred Ron’s grandfather, classic horror movie legend Lon Chaney Jr. Ron’s great-grandfather, Lon Chaney, also was a star of the silver screen, with lead roles in several films including the iconic silent film version of “The Phantom of the Opera” (1925) and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1923).

Ron will visit Omaha this week for Omaha film historian Bruce Crawford’s film benefit, a special showing of “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Ron will speak before the screening and tell stories of the making of the film and the long history of the legendary Chaney acting family. Following the movie, he will hold a meet-and-greet for attendees and sign autographs.

Lon Chaney Jr. was the only film actor to portray all of the classic monsters in film: the Wolf Man, Dracula, the Mummy and Frankenstein, Ron told The World-Herald.

“He is one of the icons of the genre,” Ron said. “He was well-respected for his work. You can see his influence in a lot of movie characters today.”

The plot of “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” centers on Count Dracula (Bela Lugosi) who has teamed up with Dr. Sandra Mornay (Lenore Aubert). Dracula requires a new brain to reactivate Frankenstein’s monster (Glenn Strange), and finds it in Lou Costello’s character, who is wooed by Mornay to the operating table, despite the warnings of the Wolf Man’s alter ego, Lawrence Talbot (Lon Chaney Jr.).

“The movie came out as classic horror was coming to an end,” Ron said. “It’s funny and it can be scary, but it was taken seriously by the actors who were in it.”

Moving from the horror genre to the comedy and family genres, the film’s popularity still holds today. It is regarded as one of the best comedies of all time. It has an 89% positive critic rating and an 85% positive audience rating from Rotten Tomatoes, and 7.3 out of 10 stars on the Internet Movie Database (IMDB.com).

Though their careers took similar paths, Lon Chaney Jr. did not start acting until after the death of his father in 1930, Ron said. At that time, he entered the acting business using his given name, Creighton Tull Chaney. After working a few uncredited roles, he signed with production company RKO, leading to larger and more frequent jobs.

“The problem with the entertainment business, even then, is that there are a lot of highs and lows,” Ron said. “He wanted to make it himself, outside of the shadow of his father.”

After he finished filming “The Marriage Bargain” (1935), he took the screen name Lon Chaney Jr.

Ron’s father and uncle sought different careers away from the performing industry. Ron’s own acting credits include various films and documentaries. While he doesn’t do a lot of in-person appearances away from the West Coast, he said he is happy to come to Omaha for Crawford’s event.

“Ron Chaney helping us host this film makes it all the more special, with his family’s rich history in Hollywood,” Crawford said.

The event marks 30 years since Crawford started hosting film legends and the classic films they worked on. This is his 47th classic film screening. He typically produces two events each year and brings in an individual associated with the film. In May, Crawford hosted a benefit screening of “Field of Dreams” that featured a Q&A with guest Dwier Brown, who co-starred in the film.

Proceeds from the event will benefit HELP Medical Equipment, a local nonprofit that provides low-cost medical equipment to people in need of assistance.

In addition to the screening and discussion, reenactors from the Mystery Manor haunted house attraction will also be there to meet the audience costumed as Frankenstein and the Wolf Man. Council Bluffs artist and sculptor Jeff Peterson will have full-size replicas of Frankenstein, the Wolf Man and others on display for attendees to take photos with.

Tickets to the event are $24 and are still available by calling 402-341-6559, online at helpequipment.org/abbott-and-costello or by purchasing them in person at HELP Medical Equipment’s office at 8522 Park Drive (next to the Dollar General Store in Park Drive Plaza in Ralston).