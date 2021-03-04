Omaha Alamo Drafthouse franchise says bankruptcy doesn't include local theaters

The franchise partner of Omaha's Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas said Thursday that only the parent corporation of Alamo has filed for bankruptcy.
"To be clear, our locations in Omaha are not in bankruptcy," franchisee Tyler Calabrese said in a statement. "We can't wait to get back to the business of showing movies to the people of Omaha."
The statement didn't indicate when reopening might occur. A phone call to the theaters' local public relations consultant was not immediately returned.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, listing up to $500 million in both assets and liabilities in its bankruptcy petition. Officials blamed financial woes for the move. The company is continuing to operate while it seeks a buyer and works on repaying creditors.
"We fully support and are confident in our partners' decision and expect them to emerge stronger for all franchisees and, most importantly, for all our beloved guests," Calabrese's statement said.
Most of Alamo's theaters, including both Omaha locations, closed when the pandemic began in March 2020, but many reopened last summer with extensive safety protocols.
On Aug. 20, the La Vista theater was among those that reopened, but the Midtown Crossing Drafthouse was not. The La Vista location closed again on Sept. 24, citing a dearth of new releases.
A recorded phone message at the La Vista complex on Wednesday said both Omaha locations were temporarily closed.
Calls from The World-Herald to the company’s Austin, Texas, headquarters on Wednesday indicated that the telephone number was not in service.
A statement from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Holdings said that all theaters that were currently open would continue operating following local pandemic guidelines, but didn’t address what would happen to theaters that were closed.
Before the pandemic, the Omaha theaters were popular because they served dinner and drinks.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
