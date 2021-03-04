Omaha Alamo Drafthouse franchise says bankruptcy doesn't include local theaters

The franchise partner of Omaha's Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas said Thursday that only the parent corporation of Alamo has filed for bankruptcy.

"To be clear, our locations in Omaha are not in bankruptcy," franchisee Tyler Calabrese said in a statement. "We can't wait to get back to the business of showing movies to the people of Omaha."

The statement didn't indicate when reopening might occur. A phone call to the theaters' local public relations consultant was not immediately returned.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, listing up to $500 million in both assets and liabilities in its bankruptcy petition. Officials blamed financial woes for the move. The company is continuing to operate while it seeks a buyer and works on repaying creditors.

"We fully support and are confident in our partners' decision and expect them to emerge stronger for all franchisees and, most importantly, for all our beloved guests," Calabrese's statement said.

Most of Alamo's theaters, including both Omaha locations, closed when the pandemic began in March 2020, but many reopened last summer with extensive safety protocols.

