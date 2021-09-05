'Paw Patrol' movie animator enjoys dream career in hometown of Omaha

He thought that he wanted to be a professional actor after growing up performing as part of the drama group Play Quake and appearing in musicals at Christ Community Church.

But he figured that it might be too hard to break into that business.

He received a biblical and theological studies degree from Crown College in Minnesota with the goal of becoming a youth pastor.

But he saw 1995’s “Toy Story,” the first computer-animated movie, and it sparked something.

“I thought ‘If I could do that for a living, it would be awesome,’ ” he said.

In 2011, he embarked on a computer animation course taught by Disney and DreamWorks animators at ianimate.net. He had been married for about 2 ½ years, and his wife encouraged him to go for it.

He thought that he would need another four-year degree, but as he researched his new career, he found that studios aren’t concerned with how applicants learned their craft.

“All they care about is your demo reel and your work,” he said.

You don’t need to be an accomplished artist or have any programming knowledge, Swanson said.