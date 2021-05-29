Summer fun: Drive-in theaters and outdoor movies

FALCONWOOD PARK
What: Indoor-outdoor event venue with a drive-in theater and glamping tents and camping areas.
Where: 905 Allied Road, Bellevue
Info: falconwoodpark.com
Coming attractions:
June 3 – Goonies
June 10 – Dazed and Confused/The Big Lebowski
June 13 – The Sandlot
June 27 – The NeverEnding Story
July 1 – Dirty Dancing/Footloose
RIVERWEST PARK
What: Campground with a giant outdoor screen. Stay overnight and watch a movie from your camping spot, or just come for the show.
Where: 233rd Street and West Maple Road
Info: riverwestpark.com
Coming attractions:
May 30 – What About Bob?
June 5 – Lady and the Tramp
June 11 – Wild Hogs
June 19 – The Bad News Bears
June 26 – Caddyshack
July 3 – Independence Day: Resurgence
July 9 – The Great Outdoors
July 10 – Weekend at Bernie’s
July 23 – National Lampoon’s Vacation
July 24 – Vegas Vacation
July 30 – The Big Lebowski
Aug. 6 – Animal House
Aug. 13 – Friday the 13th marathon
Aug. 14 – Pet Sematary
Aug. 20 – Trading Places
Aug. 21 – Beverly Hills Cop
QUASAR DRIVE-IN THEATER
What: After years of planning and construction, this drive-in opened in mid-May.
Where: 13427 N. 300th St., Valley
Info: quasardrivein.com or Facebook.com
MONDAY NIGHT MOVIES IN TURNER PARK
What: Free outdoor movie series in Midtown Crossing. Park opens for seating at 5 p.m. Family-friendly movies begin at dusk.
Where: 3110 Farnam St.
Coming attractions:
June 7 – Mean Girls
June 14 – Guardians of the Galaxy
June 21 – Raya and the Last Dragon
June 28 – Jumanji (the original)
FLIX AT THE CHEF
What: Free outdoor movie series behind Dairy Chef. Main feature starts at dusk.
Where: 3223 N. 204th St., Elkhorn
Info: flixatthechef.com
Coming attractions:
June 12 – Croods 2
July 10 – Field of Dreams
Aug. 14 – Tom & Jerry (2021)
Sept. 11 – Abominable
DITMARS ORCHARD & VINEYARD MOVIE NIGHTS
What: Free outdoor movies on Friday evenings. Main feature starts at dusk.
Where: 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs
Info: ditmarsorchard.com
Coming attractions:
June 11 – Grease
June 18 – The Greatest Showman
June 25 – Jumanji
July 2 – Rookie of the Year
July 9 – Mrs. Doubtfire
July 16 – Sonic the Hedgehog
July 23 – Space Jam
July 30 – Karate Kid
Aug. 6 – The Incredibles
Aug. 13 – The Mighty Ducks
Aug. 20 – Minions
Aug. 27 – The Peanuts Movie
— Carrie Kucirek, World-Herald Correspondent