Summer fun: Drive-in theaters and outdoor movies
Falconwood

Falconwood Park uses this area for both concerts and drive-in movies. A new screen is an 18-foot upgrade from the one damaged in the 2019 flood.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

FALCONWOOD PARK

What: Indoor-outdoor event venue with a drive-in theater and glamping tents and camping areas.

Where: 905 Allied Road, Bellevue

Info: falconwoodpark.com

Coming attractions:

June 3 – Goonies

June 10 – Dazed and Confused/The Big Lebowski

June 13 – The Sandlot

June 27 – The NeverEnding Story

July 1 – Dirty Dancing/Footloose

RIVERWEST PARK

What: Campground with a giant outdoor screen. Stay overnight and watch a movie from your camping spot, or just come for the show.

Where: 233rd Street and West Maple Road

Info: riverwestpark.com

Coming attractions:

May 30 – What About Bob?

June 5 – Lady and the Tramp

June 11 – Wild Hogs

June 19 – The Bad News Bears

June 26 – Caddyshack

July 3 – Independence Day: Resurgence

July 9 – The Great Outdoors

July 10 – Weekend at Bernie’s

July 23 – National Lampoon’s Vacation

July 24 – Vegas Vacation

July 30 – The Big Lebowski

Aug. 6 – Animal House

Aug. 13 – Friday the 13th marathon

Aug. 14 – Pet Sematary

Aug. 20 – Trading Places

Aug. 21 – Beverly Hills Cop

QUASAR DRIVE-IN THEATER

What: After years of planning and construction, this drive-in opened in mid-May.

Where: 13427 N. 300th St., Valley

Info: quasardrivein.com or Facebook.com

MONDAY NIGHT MOVIES IN TURNER PARK

What: Free outdoor movie series in Midtown Crossing. Park opens for seating at 5 p.m. Family-friendly movies begin at dusk.

Where: 3110 Farnam St.

Coming attractions:

June 7 – Mean Girls

June 14 – Guardians of the Galaxy

June 21 – Raya and the Last Dragon

June 28 – Jumanji (the original)

FLIX AT THE CHEF

What: Free outdoor movie series behind Dairy Chef. Main feature starts at dusk.

Where: 3223 N. 204th St., Elkhorn

Info: flixatthechef.com

Coming attractions:

June 12 – Croods 2

July 10 – Field of Dreams

Aug. 14 – Tom & Jerry (2021)

Sept. 11 – Abominable

DITMARS ORCHARD & VINEYARD MOVIE NIGHTS

What: Free outdoor movies on Friday evenings. Main feature starts at dusk.

Where: 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs

Info: ditmarsorchard.com

Coming attractions:

June 11 – Grease

June 18 – The Greatest Showman

June 25 – Jumanji

July 2 – Rookie of the Year

July 9 – Mrs. Doubtfire

July 16 – Sonic the Hedgehog

July 23 – Space Jam

July 30 – Karate Kid

Aug. 6 – The Incredibles

Aug. 13 – The Mighty Ducks

Aug. 20 – Minions

Aug. 27 – The Peanuts Movie

— Carrie Kucirek, World-Herald Correspondent

