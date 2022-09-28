Tickets now on sale for 'Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein' benefit screening

If you are looking for a scary good time this Halloween season, Omaha film historian Bruce Crawford may have the event for you.

As part of his film benefit series, Crawford announced today that the 1948 classic movie “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” will be shown at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. The event will feature special guest Ron Chaney, grandson of the film’s co-star Lon Chaney Jr. who played the iconic Wolf Man in the film.

“Ron Chaney helping us host this film makes it all the more special, with his family’s rich history in Hollywood,” Crawford said.

The film’s plot centers on Count Dracula (Bela Lugosi) who has teamed up with Dr. Sandra Mornay (Lenore Aubert). Dracula requires a new brain to reactivate Frankenstein’s monster (Glenn Strange), and finds it in Lou Costello’s character, who is wooed by Mornay to the operating table, despite the warnings of the Wolf Man alter ego, Lawrence Talbot (Lon Chaney Jr.).

Ron Chaney will speak before the screening and tell stories of the making of the film and the long history of the legendary Chaney acting family. Following the movie, Ron Chaney will hold a meet-and-greet for attendees and sign autographs.

Reenactors from the Mystery Manor haunted house attraction will also be there to meet the audience costumed as Frankenstein and the Wolf Man.

Proceeds from the event will benefit HELP Medical Equipment, a local nonprofit organization that provides low-cost medical equipment to people in need of assistance.

The event marks 30 years since Crawford started hosting film legends and the classic films they worked on. This is his 47th classic film screening. He typically produces two events each year and brings in an individual associated with the film. In May, Crawford hosted a benefit screening of “Field of Dreams” that featured a Q&A with guest Dwier Brown, who co-starred in the film.

“This is event number 47, and I can’t think of a more appropriate film for Halloween laughs than his one,” Crawford said. “Although in 2009 I hosted Cloris Leachman for ‘Young Frankenstein,’ the ‘Abbott and Costello’ film may be funnier.”

Tickets to the event are $24 and available by calling 402-341-6559, online at helpequipment.org/abbott-and-costello or by purchasing them in person at HELP Medical Equipment’s office at 8522 Park Drive (next to the Dollar General Store in Park Drive Plaza in Ralston).