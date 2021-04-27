Westside grads thrilled to be part of Oscar-winning 'Nomadland,' partially filmed in Nebraska

She considers Omaha her home base when she has down time. Pflug said that before the coronavirus pandemic, she tried to visit every season.

It was a dream come true for both of them to be part of an Oscar-winning movie, although neither were there for the awards ceremony. Pflug didn’t even catch it on TV.

“I don’t have cable. I wasn’t able to watch. I found out from congratulations texts,” Pflug said. “It’s so exciting. I’m so happy for everyone who worked on this project. It’s such an exciting thing to be a part of and to get the recognition that it deserves.”

Although she was in Los Angeles, Kerrigan didn’t attend the ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. Producers Dan Janvey and Mollye Asher brought their Oscars to a party afterward.

“They wanted everyone to get a chance to feel the glory of holding one,” Kerrigan said. “It has so much meaning to all of us. It’s like the end-all-be-all of awards. It was so funny to have everyone go crazy over this material thing. I was so excited by it. I obviously took a ton of pictures.”

The night was bittersweet, too, she said, because the Oscars are the end of the awards season and the close of a chapter.