1% Productions to renovate, rename Omaha's Sokol Auditorium

In 1997, famed folk singer Ani DiFranco performed at Omaha’s Sokol Auditorium.

At the time, DiFranco was just getting started, which also was the case for many eventually successful artists, including Disturbed, Wilco and The Strokes, when they performed at the converted gymnasium at 13th and Martha Streets.

The 95-year-old venue may be the definition of humble beginnings, as it lacks such basic amenities as dressing rooms and showers for the artists.

The DiFranco gig at Sokol also was the first concert booked by the Omaha-based 1% Productions, which is owned by Marc Leibowitz and Jim Johnson. In subsequent decades, Leibowitz and Johnson have booked shows in such (much larger) venues as Omaha’s CHI Health Center.

Now, almost 25 years later, Leibowitz and Johnson have returned to their roots.

April 1, the duo purchased the Sokol Auditorium for $1.6 million. They plan to spend at least $2.5 million on renovations and bring the historic auditorium up to modern standards while still keeping the intimate feel that comes with the 1,400-seat facility.

“We’re just thrilled to be a part of it and to be able to preserve the place where our first show was,” said Leibowitz, who is 47. “We wanted to own that venue for 25 years.”