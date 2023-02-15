"There is no other space like it."

Arnold Reeves, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Omaha Performing Arts, stood in the center of the main floor of Steelhouse Omaha Wednesday morning as construction continued around him. Reeves and other OPA officials led local media on a tour of the organization's newest entertainment venue, which is set to on May 12 — just 12 weeks from now.

The press tour came two days after OPA announced Steelhouse Omaha's inaugural event: a concert featuring American rock group The Killers. Reeves said more concert and event announcements will be made in the weeks leading up to the venue's grand opening.

"It's been five years in the making," Reeves said. "We're finally at the finish line."

The main floor of the two-level venue features a large stage and is expansive enough to accommodate up to 3,000 people standing or 1,500 seats — depending on the performing artist's preference. The horseshoe-shaped second level overlooks the main floor and the stage, and offers seating for up to 300 people. The level may be open to the public, reserved as private viewing space, used as technical space or as needed by the performers. There are built-in places for concessions so that guests don't have to leave the main event space for food or drinks.

"There is not a bad place in the house to view the stage," Reeves said.

He added the flexibility of sitting or standing arrangements will help attract in-demand musical artists of many genres who otherwise might not consider the city for their concert tour schedules. It will offer a midrange concert venue, larger than the Orpheum Theater and smaller than the CHI Health Center. There are no other venues in the city that have a capacity similar to that of Steelhouse Omaha.

The venue is expected to attract a wide variety of artists and mostly cater to those between the ages of 18 to 45. The Killers concert will kick off two weeks of special activities that Reeves said OPA will elaborate on soon. Tickets for The Killers go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. All tickets are $75 general admission. The second level for that show is reserved for a special OPA guests.

Steelhouse Omaha is part of Omaha Performing Arts’ expanded campus near the Holland Performing Arts Center. It was built in a former parking lot between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue, east of 12th Street, across from the Holland Center. The entrance is located at 11th and Dodge. Reeves said there is ample parking for events in the city-owned garages and on-street metered spaces near the venue.

The $104.1 million project was almost 100% donor-funded, according to OPA. The City of Omaha contributed $1.1 million to its creation. Project partners have included Kiewit Building Group, Ennead Architects of New York City and Holland Basham Architects of Omaha.

Live entertainment company Live Nation will be the venue’s exclusive promoter and OPA will be responsible for the management and staffing of Steelhouse Omaha. In addition to the live events and performances that Live Nation will promote in the new building, there will be opportunities for community organizations to use the venue. For example, Reeves said, the Omaha Symphony could perform a special show at the venue.

"The donors who paid for it really wanted a community venue," he said. "It's a very flexible space."

The venue is expected to increase OPA’s annual economic impact from $48 million to $61 million and activate other community investments, such as the RiverFront, Capitol and Builder's Districts. Reeves said Steelhouse Omaha is an important part of OPA's investment in downtown Omaha.

Across the street from Steelhouse, OPA is adding a new $103 million Center for Arts Engagement to its downtown campus. The new facility will be built on the east side of the Holland Center and will fill the need for additional rehearsal, workroom and classroom space. Fundraising is underway to cover the costs of that building.

Photos: An early look at the metro's newest concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha