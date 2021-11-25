Ahead of Omaha show, musician Jason Mraz talks beating pandemic boredom and Reggae album

With his house cleaned and his closets now reorganized, award-winning singer and songwriter Jason Mraz said he is happy to be traveling and performing in front of audiences again.
For musicians like Mraz, the COVID-19 pandemic halted touring and live performances. The availability of vaccines has opened many things back up, including the performing arts world. As part of that, Mraz will perform at the Orpheum Theater at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 with special guest Toca Rivera.
Mraz told the World-Herald this year marks 20 years since his and Rivera’s first musical recording session, which took place in a San Diego coffee shop. The upcoming Omaha show will include some selections from that original set list, as well as other pieces from Mraz’s catalog. He described the show as a night of “singer-songery, music candor and banter.”
“We just clicked. I think a lot of that comes out on stage too,” Mraz said of his collaboration with Rivera. “We take jabs at each other in loving ways, tell stories about embarrassing moments, you can only get away with that if there’s real friendship there. He’s a quirky fella who has such a beautiful voice and that’s a simple thing — I really love that.”
In 2002, Mraz released his first studio album, “Waiting for My Rocket to Come” which features the popular single (and first Billboard Top 40 hit) “The Remedy”. He followed that up in 2005 with his second album “Mr. A.Z.”, which sold more than 100,000 copies in the U.S. His third studio album, “We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things” was released in 2008, featuring the Grammy-nominated hit “I’m Yours.” The album also garnered Mraz Grammy Awards for Best Male Pop Performance and Best Pop Collaboration (with Colbie Caillat).
Mraz released four more albums following “We Sing”, but the pandemic delayed his next project, a Reggae album "Look for the Good" that he spent about a year working on. Mraz said the album required a “large band experience” with a rhythm section, guitars, and horns which wasn’t feasible during lockdowns and quarantines.
“It was a long time in the making and it had always been kind of a bucket list album that I wanted to make for its ability to tap into spirituality/politics/revolution/love and unity,” Mraz said. “I love that Reggae holds all of those things under one roof.
“I think that is one of the great things as a musician that you can do. It’s like learning another language. You can drop into another culture or musical geography and have an experience.”
With that project stalled (and with time on his hands), Mraz said he filled time by shifting to internet comedy and housework.
“A lot of closets were full of past lives and I spent a lot of time purging the house and reorganizing the studio — things like that,” he said.
His upcoming visit to Omaha holds fond memories for him. His first show in the Midwest region was in 2003 in Lawrence, Kansas (three hours south of Omaha). He said the size of the crowd at the small venue surprised and delighted him. Since then, he has performed in the region — including Omaha, Lincoln and Council Bluffs — numerous times.
“We tried to keep (the region) in our hearts when we were putting tours and routes together,” he said. “I think luckily too, they are kind of the crossroads of America, where you are joining east and west and north and south. Whether you are doing a tour through the north or a tour through the south, it’s easy to do the loopty-loop up through Omaha and Lincoln and Lawrence and so on.”
In 2013 and '14, he recorded part of his first all-acoustic album “YES!” here. Mike Mogis of Bright Eyes co-produced the project.
“I was a huge fan of Mike Mogis and the Saddle Creek Records and all of the many bands that came out of there,” Mraz said. “To this day, a lot of great music is made there.”