Ahead of Omaha show, musician Jason Mraz talks beating pandemic boredom and Reggae album

With his house cleaned and his closets now reorganized, award-winning singer and songwriter Jason Mraz said he is happy to be traveling and performing in front of audiences again.

For musicians like Mraz, the COVID-19 pandemic halted touring and live performances. The availability of vaccines has opened many things back up, including the performing arts world. As part of that, Mraz will perform at the Orpheum Theater at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 with special guest Toca Rivera.

Mraz told the World-Herald this year marks 20 years since his and Rivera’s first musical recording session, which took place in a San Diego coffee shop. The upcoming Omaha show will include some selections from that original set list, as well as other pieces from Mraz’s catalog. He described the show as a night of “singer-songery, music candor and banter.”

“We just clicked. I think a lot of that comes out on stage too,” Mraz said of his collaboration with Rivera. “We take jabs at each other in loving ways, tell stories about embarrassing moments, you can only get away with that if there’s real friendship there. He’s a quirky fella who has such a beautiful voice and that’s a simple thing — I really love that.”