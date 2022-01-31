Annual City of Omaha Celebrates America concert date announced, no headliner named yet

The City of Omaha Celebrates America concert will be held July 22, though no headliner has been named yet, officials announced Monday.

The annual summer concert at Memorial Park will include a fireworks show by J&M Displays of Yarmouth, Iowa. As in years past, the concert will be free to the public. Music will kick off early evening with fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held in August last year and featured performances from Wyclef Jean and headliner Elvis Costello and The Layabouts.

“We are excited to push the concert back into the prime of Summer,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “We know this year’s celebration will be one to remember, and we want to make sure everyone can put it on their calendar and start making plans now.”

The 2022 event will also feature videos from local bands and musicians. This new addition to the show, launched last year, provides local musicians with an opportunity to submit music videos or apply for studio time to create videos. Selected videos will then be featured on video screens throughout the day and between sets. KPAO Omaha’s Public Access Television will package the videos and provide support for community musicians.