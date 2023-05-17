The 20th season for the Stir Concert Cove kicks off this Friday night with a concert by Willie Nelson and Family.

Alas, the concert is sold out. But Bret Michaels is on the schedule for Saturday night, and the outdoor venue — at Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel — has announced 11 more shows in the series from now until Aug. 31.

In addition, next week’s opening of Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar at the casino will give concertgoers a new dining option before the shows.

The venue is a 2023 nominee for Casino of the Year-Arena in the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

This year’s lineup:

Saturday — Bret Michaels

June 10 — Jake Owen

June 17 — Louis Tomlinson

July 6 — Trace Adkins

July 14 — Ice Cube

July 30 — Air Supply

Aug. 3 — Travis Tritt

Aug. 5 — Gov’t Mule

Aug. 11 — Whiskey Myers

Aug. 19-20 — Iowa is for Lovers

Aug. 26 — Styx

Aug. 31 — Alter Bridge and Sevendust

Tickets start at $34.50 to $54.50, depending on the show. General admission and VIP packages are available. To purchase tickets, go to caesars.com/harrahs-council-bluffs.

United Way of the Midlands concert

A concert celebrating the 100th anniversary United Way of the Midlands will be Thursday night at the Gene Leahy Mall, 1302 Farnam St.

The event, from 6 to 10 p.m., will feature two local musical groups, The Travis Band and The Shenanigans.

More than 20 area nonprofits will showcase their work at a community village on-site, which also will include a photo booth, games, face painting, a balloon artist and food trucks. The first 250 families who arrive at the village will receive a free United Way of the Midlands picnic blanket.

This is the first of several community events celebrating the anniversary throughout the summer.

For more information and a concert program, go to UnitedWayMidlands.org.

Comedy Power Hour

An hourlong show featuring a dozen Midwest comedians will be Friday night at the Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St.

Rachel Ware is the creator and host. The featured comic is Quionez Berry.

The shows happen the third Friday of the month at 10 p.m. Admission is $10.

Go to backlinecomedy.com for more information.

Symphony Joslyn Series

“Higdon and Mendelssohn 5,” the final concert in this season’s Omaha Symphony Joslyn Series, is Sunday at 2 p.m.

The program will be at the Strauss Performing Arts Center on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus near 65th and Dodge Streets because the Joslyn Art Museum is closed for construction of a new wing.

The concert will feature symphony principal viola Thomas Kluge on the Omaha premiere of composer Jennifer Higdon’s Viola Concerto, which highlights the instrument’s expressive sensitivity.

It also will feature Felix Mendelssohn’s "Symphony No. 5, Reformation,” and Charles Ives’ "Symphony No. 3, The Camp Meeting.”

Higdon’s concerto evokes the character of Americana. The Nashville Symphony, Aspen Music Festival and School and the Curtis Institute commissioned the work.

Symphony Music Director Ankush Kumar Bahl will conduct the concert. Tickets, $35, are available at omahasymphony.org.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023