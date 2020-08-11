Barrier-breaking trombonist Helen Jones Woods, a former Omahan, dies at 96

Hughes said Woods came to Omaha as she was about to give birth to her in 1947. A band manager who was a native of Omaha was supposed to have been saving Woods’ touring money for her, Hughes said, but instead offered her a temporary place to stay in Omaha.

“I’m the reason my mother came to Omaha,” Hughes said. “She fell in love with the city. She loved it and talked about it till the day she died.”

Hughes said that after she was born, her mom returned to “the road” for some gigs. She convinced a fan who had followed her and the Sweethearts around to settle in Omaha. William Albert Woods at the time hadn’t earned his high school diploma, but his new wife supported his return for an education that led to him becoming the first Black man to get an accounting degree from Creighton University.

“She made him do right by education, the same way she made us do right by life and education,” Hughes said of her father, who died at age 45.

Racism would follow Woods into a short-lived stint at the Omaha Symphony. Hughes said that when her dad picked up her mom during a snowstorm, someone realized she was either Black, or a white woman married to a Black man.