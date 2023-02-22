Big Thief will come to Omaha this summer as the headliner for the annual Maha Festival, July 28 and 29 at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village.

The indie rock band from Brooklyn, New York, will close out the two-day festival at 9:30 p.m. July 29 on Maha's Union Pacific Stage. The band, now comprised of members Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, Max Oleartchik and James Krivchenia, released its first album, "Masterpiece," with Omaha's Saddle Creek Records in 2016.

Big Thief has earned multiple Grammy nominations between 2020 and 2023 in categories including Best Alternative Album, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Performance. Their album "U.F.O.F" was named the 2020 Libera Awards Album of the Year. The group's biggest hits include, "Paul," "Shark Smile," "Mary," "Not" and "Simulation Swarm."

The festival's musical lineup, released Wednesday, reflects a combination of Omaha-area and national artists of many diverse genres. The lineup includes:

July 28

Gates open at 4 p.m.

4:30 p.m. — BIB, hardcore punk band from Omaha

5:15 p.m. — Hakim, rapper from Lincoln

6 p.m. — Icky Blossoms, electropunk trio from Omaha

7 p.m. — EKKSTACY, indie/post-punk/synth wave artist from Vancouver

8 p.m. — Alvvays, indie rock band from Toronto

9:30 p.m. — TURNSTILE, hardcore punk band from Baltimore

July 29

Gates open at 2 p.m.

2:30 p.m. — Ebba Rose, indie pop-rock and blues singer from Omaha

3:15 p.m. — Garst, rock band from Omaha

4 p.m. — M34N STR33T, rap-hip hop duo from Omaha

4:30 p.m. — Say She She, discodelic soul trio from Brooklyn, New York

5:15 p.m. — Black Belt Eagle Scout, alternative-indie singer from the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation, just outside Anacortes, Washington

6 p.m. — Terry Presume, funk/indie/pop/rap artist from Naples, Florida

7 p.m. — The Beths, indie rock band from New Zealand

8 p.m. — Peach Pit, indie pop band from Vancouver

9:30 p.m. — Big Thief, indie rock band from Brooklyn, New York.

General admission and VIP tickets go on sale Friday at mahafestival.com. About 11,000 people attended last year’s event, which featured headliner Beach House.

