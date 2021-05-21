 Skip to main content
Billie Eilish announces Omaha concert as part of world tour
From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish will stop in Omaha next year as part of her world tour.

Eilish is set to appear at Omaha's CHI Health Center on March 16, 2022. The concert will be part of her "Happier Than Ever" tour.

The singer had planned to perform at the CHI Health Center in April 2020, but the concert was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eilish's new album, "Happier Than Ever," is set for release on July 30.

Tickets to next year's concert will go on sale to the general public at noon Wednesday. Fans can register on her website to get early access to tickets.

