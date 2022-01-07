 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bon Jovi to start its 2022 tour at Omaha's CHI Health Center
Bon Jovi to start its 2022 tour at Omaha's CHI Health Center

Find out when Bon Jovi will be in Omaha.

The band Bon Jovi, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, announced Friday that it would begin its 2022 tour at Omaha's CHI Health Center on April 1.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 14.

The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music. Its hits include "It's My Life," "Livin’ on a Prayer," "You Give Love A Bad Name," and "Wanted Dead Or Alive."

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a prepared statement.

The band has sold more than 130 million albums worldwide.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

