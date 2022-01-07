Bon Jovi to start its 2022 tour at Omaha's CHI Health Center

The band Bon Jovi, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, announced Friday that it would begin its 2022 tour at Omaha's CHI Health Center on April 1.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 14.

The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music. Its hits include "It's My Life," "Livin’ on a Prayer," "You Give Love A Bad Name," and "Wanted Dead Or Alive."

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a prepared statement.

The band has sold more than 130 million albums worldwide.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.