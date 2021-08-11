Brand new Bellevue Rocks! to showcase nationally known acts

Bellevue has a brand new summer festival, and it puts a spotlight on bands instead of barbecue.
The event, Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival, is Friday and Saturday at American Heroes Park on the banks of the Missouri River. Country singer Joe Nichols and glam metal band Warrant each will headline a night of music.
“It’s the first time we can remember of a (Bellevue) summer festival bringing in national touring acts,” said Phil Davidson, who is president of the Bellevue Community Foundation, which is presenting the event with the City of Bellevue.
It takes the place of RiverFest, which, among other things, featured a barbecue festival sponsored by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce in Haworth Park.
No festival was held in 2020 because of the pandemic, and when the foundation and the city took over this year, planners decided “to concentrate on higher quality music each evening,” Davidson said.
“We learned that was where the big crowds are,” he said.
He’s excited about the buzz surrounding the two acts. Nichols has had more than 14 Top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot Country chart and Warrant has produced five albums that collectively sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. “Heaven,” a single from the group’s debut album, reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top 100. Both are getting mentions on local radio.
“We’ve had phone calls from people driving in from South Dakota to see Warrant,” Davidson said.
Local and regional musicians also will perform.
Ten food vendors will offer barbecue, Thai food, ice cream, shaved ice and more. The number is lower than Davidson had hoped for, but many vendors are just starting up again after being dormant because of COVID-19.
There also will be a carnival, beer garden, booths and, on Saturday, fireworks from Bellino. Doors will open at 4 p.m. each day, and the day will end when the beer garden and carnival shut down at midnight. The headliners go on at 9:15 p.m. each night — Nichols on Friday and Warrant on Saturday.
The festival, including the concerts, is free. For more information, go to bellevuerockstheriverfront.com.
