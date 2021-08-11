Brand new Bellevue Rocks! to showcase nationally known acts

Bellevue has a brand new summer festival, and it puts a spotlight on bands instead of barbecue.

The event, Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival, is Friday and Saturday at American Heroes Park on the banks of the Missouri River. Country singer Joe Nichols and glam metal band Warrant each will headline a night of music.

“It’s the first time we can remember of a (Bellevue) summer festival bringing in national touring acts,” said Phil Davidson, who is president of the Bellevue Community Foundation, which is presenting the event with the City of Bellevue.

It takes the place of RiverFest, which, among other things, featured a barbecue festival sponsored by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce in Haworth Park.

No festival was held in 2020 because of the pandemic, and when the foundation and the city took over this year, planners decided “to concentrate on higher quality music each evening,” Davidson said.

“We learned that was where the big crowds are,” he said.