CHI Health Center has canceled or postponed all of its 2020 concerts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHI Health Center Omaha has postponed its last remaining concert date in 2020.

After comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham postponed his performance to 2020, the arena's scheduled concerts are all in 2021.

The next concert scheduled there is Lauren Daigle on April 1.

Other concerts on the arena's schedule are MercyMe on April 16, Jeff Dunham on April 20, The Weeknd on Aug. 22, Matchbox Twenty on Sept. 9 and Dan + Shay on Nov. 12.

Several events booked at the arena have been postponed but have yet to announce new dates. Those include Blake Shelton, Billie Eilish, The Lumineers and WWE's Monday Night RAW.

CHI Health Center hasn't hosted a concert since country star Jason Aldean came in February, and all of its remaining 2020 dates were postponed or canceled.

Dunham has postponed his Omaha performance for the third time due to the coronavirus pandemic.