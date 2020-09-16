CHI Health Center has canceled or postponed all of its 2020 concerts

CHI Health Center Omaha has postponed its last remaining concert date in 2020.
After comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham postponed his performance to 2020, the arena's scheduled concerts are all in 2021.
The next concert scheduled there is Lauren Daigle on April 1.
Other concerts on the arena's schedule are MercyMe on April 16, Jeff Dunham on April 20, The Weeknd on Aug. 22, Matchbox Twenty on Sept. 9 and Dan + Shay on Nov. 12.
Several events booked at the arena have been postponed but have yet to announce new dates. Those include Blake Shelton, Billie Eilish, The Lumineers and WWE's Monday Night RAW.
CHI Health Center hasn't hosted a concert since country star Jason Aldean came in February, and all of its remaining 2020 dates were postponed or canceled.
Dunham has postponed his Omaha performance for the third time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dunham and his puppets including Peanut, Walter, Bubba J. and Achmed will be at the arena more than a year after originally scheduled. The show was initially set for April 2020 then postponed to July, then to October and now for April 20, 2021.
Tickets to Dunham's earlier dates will be honored at the rescheduled show.
