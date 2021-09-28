CHI Health Center to offer on-site COVID testing ahead of tonight's Eagles concert

People planning to attend The Eagles concert at the CHI Health Center Omaha Tuesday night can get a COVID-19 test at the north doors of the venue.

Attendees will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to be admitted to the show.

The testing, which is being offered by Nomi Health, will begin at 5 p.m. Results will be provided within 15 to 20 minutes of the test, but those who want to get tested at the venue should plan to arrive as early as possible, said Kristyna Engdahl, director of communications for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which operates the CHI Center.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

The concert will be the first time since the pandemic began that vaccination or proof of a negative test will be required to attend an event in the CHI Health Center, Engdahl said.

Proof of vaccination means attendees will be asked to provide their vaccination card showing they are two weeks past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks past their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Concert-goers can present their original vaccination card, a printed or digital copy of the vaccination card, or printed proof of immunization.