Omaha Performing Arts announced two more concerts coming to Steelhouse Omaha.

Rapper and singer-songwriter $NOT will come to Steelhouse Omaha in May.

The Florida-based hip hop artist, whose hits include "Gosha" and "Tell Em," will perform at OPA's newest music venue at 8 p.m. May 31.

Cinderella's Tom Keifer Band will bring their "Live/Loud 2023" tour to Steelhouse Omaha at 7:30 p.m. July 19.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Keifer is one of the original members of heavy metal rock band, Cinderella. His solo singles include, "The Flower Song," "The Death of Me" and "Rise."

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

OPA also announced Wednesday various events scheduled as part of Steelhouse Omaha's grand opening.

A free community open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14. The venue will be open to the public for tours of the entire facility. Starting at noon, several local groups will perform free 30-minute sets during which the public can hear the stage come alive. Those sets include:

Noon to 12:30 p.m. -- Central High School Jazz Band

1 to 1:30 p.m. -- Nebraska All Stars

2 to 2:30 p.m. -- Omaha Girls Rock

3 to 3:30 p.m. -- Salem Baptist Choir

4 to 4:45 p.m. -- Enjoli & Timeless

Tickets aren't required for the open house tours or performances.

At 7 p.m. on May 19, OPA's Hip Hop Lab launches with a free hip hop culture talk moderated by D. Jones, Hip Hop Lab artistic adviser, and speakers Da Beatminerz, Hi-Tek, D. Prosper, M-1 and DJ Crabrangucci. The discussion will be followed by a '90s-themed hip hop battle royale at 8 p.m.

Steelhouse Omaha's family weekend will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 20 and 21 when two immersive theater experiences will take over the venue. Families can purchase a pass and enjoy back-to-back performances of Compagnia TPO's "Butterflies" and "Squonk’s Hand to Hand.”

OPA describes Compagnia TPO as a "pioneering, multi-disciplinary performance group that melds music, dance, art, sculpture, digital media, lighting, and sound into a one-of-kind, interactive experience." In “Butterflies," members of the audience can interact with the performers and on a video projection set in the middle of the venue's floor.

Following the 45-minute indoor performance, families will then move outside to Steelhouse Omaha's patio for the Pittsburgh-based "Squonk's Hand in Hand.”

$NOT is the fourth concert announced for Steelhouse Omaha, which is scheduled to open May 12 with a performance by The Killers. Psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips will perform on June 16. American indie band Fleet Foxes and Nigerian singer-songwriter Uwade will perform at Steelhouse Omaha on July 2.

