Concerts return to Stir Cove after a year off due to COVID
Shows are returning to Stir Concert Cove in Council Bluffs this summer.

Four acts have been announced:

» June 18: Little Big Town, a four-member country group and Grand Ole Opry inductee.

» June 19: Darius Rucker, Grammy-winning lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, turned country star.

» June 26: Jon Pardi, country singer whose “Heartache Medication” was a No. 1 Platinum hit.

» Aug. 14: Brothers Osborne, known for the Grammy-nominated country hit “It Ain’t My Fault.”

Tickets for Rucker and Brothers Osborne are on sale now and tickets for the other acts go on sale April 23.

The concert series was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Stir Concert Cove is at Harrah’s Casino & Hotel.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

