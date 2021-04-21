Concerts return to Stir Cove after a year off due to COVID

When Glenn Greet moved here five years ago, he discovered something disturbing: It was hard to find his favorite foods and other products from the British Isles.

Shows are returning to Stir Concert Cove in Council Bluffs this summer.

Four acts have been announced:

» June 18: Little Big Town, a four-member country group and Grand Ole Opry inductee.

» June 19: Darius Rucker, Grammy-winning lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, turned country star.

» June 26: Jon Pardi, country singer whose “Heartache Medication” was a No. 1 Platinum hit.

» Aug. 14: Brothers Osborne, known for the Grammy-nominated country hit “It Ain’t My Fault.”

Tickets for Rucker and Brothers Osborne are on sale now and tickets for the other acts go on sale April 23.