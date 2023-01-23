Country music duo Brooks & Dunn coming to Omaha

Brooks & Dunn, one of country music's best-selling duos, will bring their "Reboot 2023" tour to Omaha this summer.
The concert will be held June 1 at the CHI Health Center. Special guest performer Scotty McCreery will be the opening act.
Led by musicians Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, Brooks & Dunn has 17 Country Music Association awards, 26 Academy of Country Music awards and two Grammy Awards. In 2019, they received the Academy of Country Music's Icon Award, which is given to those who have advanced the popularity of country music through songwriting, recording, production, touring, film, television and more.
The duo's most famous songs include "Boot Scootin' Boogie", "Neon Moon" and "Believe."
David Crosby has died at 81. Several media outlets, including the New York Times, say the musician died Wednesday. The brash rock musician evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young. While he only wrote a handful of widely known songs, the witty and ever opinionated Crosby was on the front lines of the cultural revolution of the ’60s and ’70s. He advocated for peace, but was an unrepentant loudmouth who practiced personal warfare and acknowledged that many of the musicians he worked with no longer spoke to him.
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Presley’s death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, who called her daughter "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, shared her father’s brooding charisma. She followed him professionally, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s, and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley among others. She was married four times, including to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She had four children.