Country music star Reba McEntire coming to Omaha early next year

Grammy Award-winning country music singer Reba McEntire is coming to Omaha early next year.

The concert will be held at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Omaha's CHI Health Center.

The performance will be part of her multi-city "Reba: Live in Concert" tour announced Monday on McEntire's official website. Joining her for the Omaha stop will be Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Brandy Clark.

During her career, McEntire has had 24 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including "I'm a Survivor," "It's Your Call" and "Rumor Has It."

She also has had a successful career on Broadway, starring as Annie Oakley in the revival of "Annie Get Your Gun," and in television in her own show "Reba," which ran on The WB/CW network from 2001 to 2007.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased online at reba.com and livenation.com.

