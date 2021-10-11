Country music star Reba McEntire coming to Omaha early next year

Reba McEntire will come to Omaha's CHI Health in February.
KEVIN WINTER, GETTY IMAGES
From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.
Grammy Award-winning country music singer Reba McEntire is coming to Omaha early next year.
The concert will be held at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Omaha's CHI Health Center.
The performance will be part of her multi-city "Reba: Live in Concert" tour announced Monday on McEntire's official
website. Joining her for the Omaha stop will be Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Brandy Clark.
During her career, McEntire has had 24 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including "I'm a Survivor," "It's Your Call" and "Rumor Has It."
She also has had a successful career on Broadway, starring as Annie Oakley in the revival of "Annie Get Your Gun," and in television in her own show "Reba," which ran on The WB/CW network from 2001 to 2007.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased online at
reba.com and livenation.com.
Happy birthday, Reba McEntire: Take a look back at her career here
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire performs at a concert at Oral Roberts University in March 1981 that included George Jones and Red Stegall. Tulsa World File photo
David Heckel/Tulsa World
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire performs at a concert at Oral Roberts University in March 1981 that included George Jones and Red Stegall. Tulsa World File photo
David Heckel/Tulsa World
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire, 1992. Tulsa World file photo.
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire, 1993. Tulsa World file photo
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire and her horses at her ranch in Stringtown in 1983. Tulsa World File photo
Tom Carter/Tulsa World
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire in concert with the Tulsa Philharmonic Orchestra performing at the Donald W. Reynolds Center at the University of Tulsa. May 16, 1999. Tulsa World File photo
Brandi Stafford
Reba McEntire
Robert Schuller shakes the hand of Reba McEntire as Herman Meinders looks on prior to the Oklahoma Heritage Association Hall of Fame dinner in November 1998. Schuller is a presenter for Meinders. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Tom Gilbert
Reba McEntire
Thomas Martinez, Reba McEntire performances at Country Fever. Taken in Pryor, Okla. on Saturday, June 9, 2007. Tulsa World File photo
Joy Lewis
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire at Oklahoma Centennial Spectacular event in Oklahoma City on Nov. 16, 2007. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
STEPHEN PINGRY
Reba McEntire
Kelly Clarkson (left) and Reba McEntire perform at the Mabee Center, Friday, Feb. 1, 2008. Tulsa World File photo
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire performs at the BOK Center on Saturday Feb. 20, 2010. Tulsa World File photo
JEREMY CHARLES
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire's plaque is on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. JIMMIE TRAMEL/Tulsa World
Jimmie Tramel
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire, an actor and singer, is one of several "Oklahoma Walk of Fame" members represented on medallions in the front of Tulsa's Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave. Taken on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Tulsa World File photo
Cory Young
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!