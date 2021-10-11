 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Country music star Reba McEntire coming to Omaha early next year
0 comments

Country music star Reba McEntire coming to Omaha early next year

101221-owh-new-reba-p1

Reba McEntire will come to Omaha's CHI Health in February.

 KEVIN WINTER, GETTY IMAGES

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

Grammy Award-winning country music singer Reba McEntire is coming to Omaha early next year.

The concert will be held at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Omaha's CHI Health Center.

The performance will be part of her multi-city "Reba: Live in Concert" tour announced Monday on McEntire's official website. Joining her for the Omaha stop will be Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Brandy Clark.

During her career, McEntire has had 24 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including "I'm a Survivor," "It's Your Call" and "Rumor Has It."

She also has had a successful career on Broadway, starring as Annie Oakley in the revival of "Annie Get Your Gun," and in television in her own show "Reba," which ran on The WB/CW network from 2001 to 2007.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased online at reba.com and livenation.com.

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

William Shatner's space flight delayed

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert