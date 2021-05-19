 Skip to main content
Country singer Blake Shelton coming to Omaha this summer
Country singer Blake Shelton coming to Omaha this summer

Country singer Blake Shelton has announced dates for his summer 2021 tour, which includes stops in Des Moines and Omaha.

Shelton's Friends and Heroes tour will feature Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell. 

The schedule includes stops at the Iowa State Fair, on Aug. 13; and in Omaha at the CHI Health Center at 7 p.m. Aug. 18. He also will perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 31.

The Omaha concert originally was scheduled for March 12, 2020. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, according to Shelton's website.

Shelton's new album, Body Language, comes out Friday.

