Country singer Blake Shelton coming to Omaha this summer

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.
Country singer Blake Shelton has announced dates for his summer 2021 tour, which includes stops in Des Moines and Omaha.
Blake Shelton
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shelton's Friends and Heroes tour will feature Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell.
The schedule includes stops at the Iowa State Fair, on Aug. 13; and in Omaha at the CHI Health Center at 7 p.m. Aug. 18. He also will perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 31.
The Omaha concert originally was scheduled for March 12, 2020. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, according to Shelton's
website.
Shelton's new album, Body Language, comes out Friday.
Our best Omaha staff photos of May 2021
Milo and Monty, the Henry Doorly Zoo’s two harbor seals, explore their new home, alongside sea lions, on Thursday. Milo is brown in color with many spots, while Monty is gray in color.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Borre Garcia Orozco (24) leaps over Millard West's Cole Kirschner (8) in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Will Tobaben (12) moves with the ball ahead of Crete's Danny Barrientos Vasquez (27) in the Crete vs. Omaha Skutt boy's soccer game at Omaha Skutt High School on Saturday. Omaha Skutt won the game 6-0 and is moving on to the state tournament.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Preston Love Jr., left, and mayoral candidate RJ Neary, center, visit Lonnie Barfield at Youngbloods Barbershop while on a tour of barbershops and salons in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Canada goose and a pair of goslings swim in the pond at Hanscom Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Broken up concrete is all that remains as work continues on the Offutt Air Force Base runway replacement on Thursday, May 06, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews will attempt to reuse concrete that has been crushed from the old runway as crews work on the Offutt Air Force Base runway replacement on Thursday, May 06, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
People gather at Memorial Park for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crowd of 3,261 at Werner Park watched the Omaha Storm Chasers' first game since 2019 on Tuesday. The Chasers used an early burst to win 8-2. Page C3
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Keon Broxton (9) misses the ball in centerfield during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alissa Graybill and Jon Willis, both 18 and of Omaha, watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vendor sells cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trevin Luben, right, stiff-arms Tyson Guzman during the Spring Game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans do the wave during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez attempts a pass during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg attempts a pass during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Harris and Nate Boerkircher celebrate a touchdown during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Harris puts hamburgers on the grill as he works at Lolo's outside Memorial Stadium before the spring game on Saturday. He said hamburgers are his best sellers.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marvin Scott III runs the ball during the first drive of the Spring Game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Customers purchase flowers and herbs at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market Saturday morning.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Liz Kopetzky hands an iced tea to a customer at the It’s All About Bees stand at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market Saturday morning.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!