Country singer Thomas Rhett headed to Omaha in May

2021 CMT Music Awards - Show

Thomas Rhett performs "Country Again" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

All the events in and around Omaha this November.

Country singer Thomas Rhett will perform in Omaha in May as part of a U.S. tour.

Rhett's Home Team Tour 23 will stop in Des Moines on May 4 before coming to Omaha's CHI Health Center on May 18.

The general public will have access to tickets beginning 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at ThomasRhett.com.

He will be joined on the tour by singers Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

