 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Disney Princess" concert tour to stop at Omaha Orpheum in 2022
0 comments

'Disney Princess" concert tour to stop at Omaha Orpheum in 2022

aladdin one (copy)

The touring Broadway musical "Aladdin" was at the Orpheum Theater in 2019. Now a concert featuring Disney Princesses such as Jasmine from "Aladdin" is coming to Omaha in March 2022.

Omaha has been the inspiration for many songs. Check out six of our favorites.

You can take your royal ball gown out of storage.

“Disney Princess — The Concert” is coming to the Orpheum Theatre in March 2022.

The show features Broadway stars of musicals such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” singing more than 30 Disney Princess songs. They also will share behind-the-scenes stories from popular productions.

Fans are encouraged to dress like princesses for the event. It’s based on another touring production, “Broadway Princess Party,” which began as a cabaret show in New York City.

Tickets for the March 22 concert, starting at $39.50, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketomaha.com

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears slams documentaries about her life as 'hypocritical'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert