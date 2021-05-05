'Disney Princess" concert tour to stop at Omaha Orpheum in 2022

You can take your royal ball gown out of storage.

“Disney Princess — The Concert” is coming to the Orpheum Theatre in March 2022.

The show features Broadway stars of musicals such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” singing more than 30 Disney Princess songs. They also will share behind-the-scenes stories from popular productions.

Fans are encouraged to dress like princesses for the event. It’s based on another touring production, “Broadway Princess Party,” which began as a cabaret show in New York City.

Tickets for the March 22 concert, starting at $39.50, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketomaha.com

