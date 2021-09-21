Eagles will require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test for next week's Omaha show

People planning to attend The Eagles concert at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 28 will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test at the doors.

It will be the first time since the pandemic began that vaccination or proof of a negative test will be required to attend an event in the CHI Health Center, said Kristyna Engdahl, director of communications for Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which operates the venue.

The decision to require proof was made at the request of the band and was not a MECA decision, Engdahl added.

Proof of vaccination means attendees will be asked to provide their vaccination card showing they are two weeks past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks past their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Proof of a negative test must be obtained within 48 hours of the show, Engdahl said. Those results can be presented as a printout or on the attendee's smartphones.

At-home test results will not be accepted, Engdahl said.

Because this is the first time the CHI Health Center has used this protocol, Engdahl encouraged concert attendees to arrive early. Doors open two hours early at 6 p.m.