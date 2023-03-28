Grammy Award-winning British singer and songwriter Elvis Costello and the Imposters will perform at Steelhouse Omaha this summer.

The June 21 concert is part of Costello's "We're All Going on a Summer Holiday" tour that will feature a guest performance from Charlie Sexton. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Costello's greatest hits include "Veronica," "Oliver's Army," "Pump It Up" and "Alison."

Steelhouse Omaha, Omaha Performing Arts' newest entertainment venue, will open on May 12 with an inaugural concert by The Killers. Other shows planned so far include $NOT on May 31, Counting Crows on June 13, The Flaming Lips on June 16, Fleet Foxes and singer-songwriter Uwade on July 2, and Cinderella's Tom Keifer Band on July 19.

