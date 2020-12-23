Episcopalians, UNO and Opera Omaha partner for 'Lessons and Carols'

A traditional Anglican Christmas celebration that dates to the 19th century is coming to Omaha.

The Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Opera Omaha collaborated on “A Heartland Lessons and Carols,” which will be available online through Sunday. The service is solely virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s modeled after Nine Christmas Lessons and Carols, which was created in Cornwall, England, in the late 1800s. It became the centerpiece of Christmas Eve worship at King’s College in Cambridge in 1918 and has been a yearly event ever since.

It’s made up of opening prayers and scripture, with a carol following each Bible reading.

Nebraska Episcopal Bishop J. Scott Barker and Trinity Cathedral parishioner Mike Yanney came up with the idea, prompted by the realization that many people probably won’t feel safe enough to attend Christmas services in person this year because of COVID-19.

The readings were filmed at Trinity, a Gothic Revival church that was built in 1883. The music was filmed at the newly renovated Strauss Concert Hall at UNO.