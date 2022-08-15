Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert coming to Omaha this fall

Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch and country music singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert are bringing their collaborative concert tour to the CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 30.
The Omaha show is part of the 22-city tour. This is not the first time the artists have worked together. In 2019, they combined hard rock and country rock when they partnered on the song “Blue On Black."
The concert will also feature special guest musician Cory Marks.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2022
A brand-new variety of bio-engineered pink pineapple, called the Pinkglow" by Del Monte is causing a splash at stores and produce stands.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Two purple martins look for space on a tree branch Wednesday as thousands of the birds land near 42nd and Farnam Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers devein cabbage while preparing to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday. Sarma is a Croatian cabbage roll that the parish, located at 36th and X Streets, will sell at its 105th annual festival on Sunday, August 7th. They started with about 250 pounds of cabbage and 150 pounds of meat and hope to make about 900 Sarma.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A bird’s flight is illuminated by the moon. The peak of the purple martin migration in this area is usually in late August.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of purple martins and other birds fill the air near 42nd and Farnam Streets. Purple martins are returning to midtown Omaha in big numbers for the first time in several years.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mary Mangiamelli moves a trays of meatballs she scooped to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joann Pechacek stacks cabbage leaves after they have been deveined in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers roll Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks to journalists at the Omaha FBI office on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Wray addressed threats made to law enforcement after agents raided Mar-a-Lago residence.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
