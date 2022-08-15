 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert coming to Omaha this fall

Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch and country music singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert are bringing their collaborative concert tour to the CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 30.

The Omaha show is part of the 22-city tour. This is not the first time the artists have worked together. In 2019, they combined hard rock and country rock when they partnered on the song “Blue On Black."

The concert will also feature special guest musician Cory Marks.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at fivefingerdeathpunch.com, brantleygilbert.com and at ticketmaster.com.

