Florida Georgia Line to make Omaha stop on upcoming tour
Country music duo Florida Georgia Line will perform on Oct. 15 at the CHI Health Center. 

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

Country music duo Florida Georgia Line are set to take the stage in Omaha this fall.

The Grammy-nominated duo will perform on Oct. 15 at the CHI Health Center. The concert is part of the group's "I Love My Country" tour. 

Tickets for the show go on sale June 4 at 10 a.m. 

Florida Georgia Line is known for hits such as "Cruise," which became the best-selling country digital single ever.  

The duo has performed for more than 4 million fans on previous tours, including a 2017 stop in Omaha. At the recent Billboard Music Awards, they were named Top Country Duo/Group. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

