Florida Georgia Line to make Omaha stop on upcoming tour

Country music duo Florida Georgia Line are set to take the stage in Omaha this fall.

The Grammy-nominated duo will perform on Oct. 15 at the CHI Health Center. The concert is part of the group's "I Love My Country" tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale June 4 at 10 a.m.

Florida Georgia Line is known for hits such as "Cruise," which became the best-selling country digital single ever.

The duo has performed for more than 4 million fans on previous tours, including a 2017 stop in Omaha. At the recent Billboard Music Awards, they were named Top Country Duo/Group.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.